Fatal tree crash on County Highway A

MADISON (WKOW) -- One man is dead after his vehicle collided with a tree on County Highway A Saturday morning, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 6:40 a.m., deputies and Stoughton Police and EMS were dispatched to County Highway A in the Town of Dunkirk for a single vehicle vs. tree crash.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a Ford SUV, operated by a 32-year-old male, was travelling northbound on County Highway A when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver was the only one in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and speed and alcohol are believed to have been contributing factors.
The identity of the deceased driver is not being released at this time.
The incident is still under investigation.