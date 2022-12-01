Proposed Amtrak passenger rail station looks to connect Madison with major Midwest cities; public input requested

MADISON (WKOW) Madison is looking to tap into federal funding to build a passenger rail station to connect the city to major midwestern areas, which would have a major impact on tourism.
Madison city officials want to build an Amtrak passenger rail station and they're asking for public input.
"The purpose of this study is to find a location within the community, that would be our preferred location for the passenger rail station," said Philip Gritzmacher, Transportation Planner for the city of Madison.
Right now, city officials have identified these six potential sites:
· Airport
· Oscar Mayer area
· First street area
· Near east side
· Downtown area
· Campus area
Site consideration is important because one of those six sites would also have to accommodate a possible future Madison to Minneapolis connection.
"That's one of the reasons why when we're figuring out where the preferred location for the station is, we need to make sure that we don't make it impossible to have that service in the future," said Gritzmacher.
Some funding for this project would come from President Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Jason Ilstrup, President of Downtown Madison said this rail station would have a very significant impact on Madison's economy.
"For businesses, we see a ton of connectivity already between some of the largest cities in the Midwest, Milwaukee, Chicago, in Minneapolis, and to have another form of transportation to more permanently connect those cities will improve our competitiveness for many, many different companies in our region," said Ilstrup.
He also said pre-pandemic tourism generated $1.4 billion for Wisconsin and over $300 million for Madison and expects these numbers to grow substantially by having this Amtrak passenger rail station.
"We need more and more ability for people to come to the city and really see how great it is right to enjoy the lakes to enjoy downtown a game at Camp Randall, whatever that looks like, we need new methods and new ways to get here," said Ilstrup.
The City of Madison is hosting a kick-off meeting for the Passenger Rail Station Study on December 7, 2022. The meeting offers in-person and virtual alternatives for attending.