Sun Prairie food pantry worker gifted 'Recycled Ride'

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A unique program that gives donates cars is helping a local man out.
Through the program Recycled Rides, a sun prairie man can now drive home for the holidays.
"It's a blessing. It really feels like a blessing," Simmie Bryant said while holding the key to his newly gifted car.
Krystle Bollans with the Hertz Corporation said Recycled Rides is a program where an insurance carrier or rental car company donates a vehicle, typically salvaged or recovered from theft.
"The vehicle Simmie received had very little damage on it, just a little bit of a fender bender," she said.
So Gerber Collision and Glass made Simmie's 2021 Kia look showroom new, pro bono.
"It is the best day at working giving away a vehicle using our little skill set to really help somebody out," said Nick Gagner with Gerber Collision.
"Simmie had just had his car broken down, and he was without a vehicle," said Ann Maastricht, Executive Director with Sunshine Place. "No soul could be more deserving. He helps us with our cleaning, he helps us with all the outside work. Always caring about asking how people are and how he can help. So it's really wonderful that he's able to be gifted this vehicle."
This isn't fresh off the showroom, but Simmie said it's giving him many new opportunities..
"I have checked out car prices and now with no way possible that I'll be able to get something like this quick," Bryant said.
For the past year, Simmie had been walking to his job at the Sun Prairie Food Pantry, and its been a challenge for him to make it to Illinois to spend time with his family for Thanksgiving.
"At first I didn't know how it was gonna get to Chicago other than taking the bus and now it makes things a lot smoother, a lot quicker. I get a chance to stay a little longer now," he said.