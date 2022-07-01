Team 242 bikes 1900 miles from Michigan to Louisiana

MADISON (WKOW) -- A small group of cyclists is continuing on a big journey after a stop in Dane County.
On June 30, director/rider Andy Boryczka and the rest Team 242 made a stop in Madison on their way to Beloit.
The group is celebrating its 20th year of biking and raising money for the American Heart Association.
Group members started this because of the loss of their friend David Browne. Browne passed away from heart disease in 1998 at the age of 24.
“We were all in our early 20s (when David died) and didn’t really know how to deal with a loss like this. A few of us liked to bike, and we wanted to do something to honor Dave. We didn’t know what we were starting then, but we sure are glad we did,” Boryczka said.
The 20th David Browne Ride runs June 26-July 14, and will visit several towns along the way. Team 242 hopes to raise an additional $25,000 for AHA this year.
To learn more about the mission and how to donate visit www.team242.com