TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 semis crash on I-90 westbound near Wisconsin Dells

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Semi trucks crashed on I-90/94 westbound near Wisconsin Dells Wednesday night, causing a major closure.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said all lanes in that direction at US 12 are blocked while crews respond to the crash.
Wisconsin State Patrol officials tell 27 News, two semi-trucks crashed at about 7:30 p.m.
Minor injuries were reported, but the crash caused a mess. And has taken hours to clean things up.
As of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, lanes were still blocked.
