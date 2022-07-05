 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

TSA stops gun at Dane County Regional Airport, third this year

  • Updated
Gun at MSN
Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON (WKOW) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) Saturday afternoon.

A TSA officer saw the handgun on the X-ray screen during a routine screening of carry-on luggage. The Dane County Sheriff's Office was immediately notified.

The traveler, a Middleton resident, did not have a concealed carry permit.

This was the third gun stopped at an MSN checkpoint this year. Seven guns were stopped in 2021.

“Bringing a gun to a security checkpoint is a serious offense,” said Mark Lendvay, the Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director. “It was a busy holiday weekend, and bringing a gun to the airport is an accident waiting to happen. Travelers should know better than to make such a careless and costly mistake.”

TSA can fine a person up to $13,910 per violation, with a first offense for bringing a loaded handgun typically being $4,100.

Passengers can bring firearms in checked baggage if they're unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. However, not that firearm possession laws vary by state and locality, so travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

You can learn more about how to properly travel with a firearm online.

