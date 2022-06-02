Caper solved: Union Terrace chair recovered from '78 theft

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say one of the UW Memorial Union's iconic Terrace chairs was recovered after being stolen 44 years ago.
UW Police officials say someone spotted the colorful chair in a Verona garage and reported it to police.
"We received an anonymous tip," UW Police Spokesperson Marc Lovicott said. "When we visited the property, the person was very upfront and told us it was stolen from their college days."
Lovicott says 250 chairs were stolen during a recent year. He says a single chair's value is more than $300.
"Terrace chairs are a hot commodity. It's an iconic item that brings certain feelings and memories -- everyone from the area knows exactly what it is when they see it," Lovicott said.
The chair in question was stolen in 1978 -- one year after UW alums Gretchen and Joe Viney married following an initial meeting at the Union Terrace. They both became attorneys, with Gretchen Viney a professor emeritus from UW Law School and a former member of the UW Athletic Board. The red, Terrace chair at their Baraboo home was a wedding anniversary gift from Gretchen to Joe.
"I bought the chair," Gretchen Viney said. "Brings back so many memories of that summer and meeting each other and getting to know each other. That chair symbolizes a lot to us: that summer in Madison and forty-five years of marriage so far."
Memorial Union Spokesperson Shauna Breneman says the recovered, 1978 Terrace chair is being stored at Union South.
Lovicott says the person who stole the chair during the thief's college days received no citation.
"It's officer discretion when it comes to verbal warnings," Lovicott said. "In this case, because the chair theft was 40+ years prior, a verbal warning seemed like the most appropriate route."
But Lovicott says fines can run upwards of $500 for stealing one of these chairs.
Viney says the Terrace chair on their Baraboo patio does get looks.
"People know it's a Union chair," she says. "And I assure them I did not steal it."
And it's not going anywhere.
"It's always going to be special," Viney says.