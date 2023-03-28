Lawmakers hold conference on intellectual diversity's connection to higher education

MADISON (WKOW) - Wisconsin lawmakers held a news conference Tuesday to discuss intellectual diversity and the quality of higher education in the state.
They said the University of Wisconsin System offers some of the best higher education in the country. However - lawmakers still plan to hold hearings to see how intellectual diversity on campus impacts the quality of education.
Lawmakers say they want to make sure students feel comfortable speaking and learning on their campuses.
"My goal isn't just to do better," said State Representative Dave Murphy, Chair of the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities. "I want Wisconsin to be the best when it comes to free speech."
Lawmakers say there's been a recent decline in the perception of higher education in society. They say they want to uncover why that is the case.
"We have a responsibility to review how that change is affecting outcomes for all stakeholders, not just students," Vice-Chair Amanda Nedweski said.