Local expert in radars weighs in on why unidentified objects haven't been detected before

MADISON (WKOW) -- Another unidentified object has been shot down from the sky -- this time closer to home. F-16 Fighter jets out of Madison shot it down over Lake Huron Sunday.
Still, very little is known about that object, or the three other objects detected earlier this week. That has fueled speculation about their origin and purpose, along with questions about why these objects haven't been detected before.
Professor Nader Behdad with UW-Madison's College of Engineering is an expert on radars.
He said radars operate on the same fundamental principles, whether it's a radar in a plane or a radar in a smart car.
"Depending on the type of radar you're using, you know, your radar will be geared towards detecting objects that are moving very fast in certain situations, and detecting objects that are slower moving," Behdad said. "But, the fundamentals of all of these things are more or less the same."
However, Behdad said some objects are designed to have lower Radar Cross Section or RSC value. That means they are harder to detect. While he cannot say for certain whether the objects shot down from the sky had that, it could be a possibility.
"Unless, you know, the targets that you're trying to detect or are specifically engineered for having a low RCS value, then they should be able to detect," Behdad said.
Several factors influence an object RCS value, including the material the object is made of, the electrical dimensions of the object and the size of the target illuminating signal toward the object. That being said, Behdad said military radars could find things other radars may miss.
"These are primarily intended for tracking objects that may not want to be tracked, you know, undertaking objects that may not be cooperating," Behdad said.
A top U.S. official adds the increase in the military spotting and shooting down unidentified foreign objects may be due to NORAD adjusting the filters and algorithms it uses to examine radar data. That would make them sensitive enough to detect these strange objects.