Miss Wisconsin gives welcoming address to students at UW-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) - Miss Wisconsin gave a welcoming address to incoming freshman at UW-Madison Tuesday in the school's engineering campus green.
The 2023 Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, is a senior at UW-Madison studying nuclear engineering. She spoke to motivate students going into the University's engineering program, encouraging them to find their identity and take initiative while studying at the campus.
"Something that I've really learned is staying true to yourself and knowing what you believe in and knowing who to fight for what to fight for," Stanke said.
Stanke has taken time off from the University's engineering program to pursue work as Miss Wisconsin.
The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization is an extension of the Miss America Association - which is the world's largest provider of scholarship assistance for young women.