"They have big dreams": Madison College, BGCDC launch new program to support student success

MADISON (WKOW) - Thursday marked the start of a new partnership between the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and Madison College.
The two organizations launched the TOPS+ program. The initiative builds off the pre-existing AVID/TOPS program, which is designed to boost support for students in the Madison Metropolitan School District after graduation.
The new program is made possible by a $1.5 million dollar commitment from former Madison School Board member Mary Burke - who co-founded the AVID/TOPS program.
"The need is there, our students have so much talent, so much motivation, so much drive, and they have big dreams too." Burke said. "So, we want to be there to support them financially and emotionally and with guidance that will make those dreams come true."
To participate in the TOPS+ program, students must meet a list of qualifications. You must:
- Graduate from a MMSD high school in AVID/TOPS beginning June 2023
- Have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher
- Enter into a Madison College associate degree program
- Take 12 credits per semester
- Complete the FAFSA or Madison College Alternative FAFSA
Applications for the program are due by April 1st.