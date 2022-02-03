Two years in, the pandemic's lingering effects on the college experience

MADISON (WKOW) -- When Nicholas Knobel moved into his dorm room at UW-Madison in the fall of 2020, he was excited to start his college experience -- even though that experience ended up being far different than the one he had dreamed of.
"First semester of freshman year was definitely the weirdest thing ever because it was like, you're in the dorms, but you're basically trapped in the dorm," he said. "You can't really do anything. It was really hard to meet people. It was crazy."
Knobel lived in Sellery, one of the two dorms the university quarantined for two weeks in September 2020.
Despite the unusual start to his college experience, Knobel said things started to feel more normal in the spring of 2021. Classes were still online, but he was able to spend more time with friends and explore a bit of Madison.
By the time his sophomore year started, Knobel said things felt almost back to normal.
"I definitely think I'm getting more of the experience I thought I would get in college when I was in high school," he said. "It's constantly been a better experience."
Knobel said, in particular, being able to go to a Badgers game at Camp Randall helped college feel more real.
"Just seeing the stadium sold out, doing Jump Around for the first time, I was like, 'This is Wisconsin. This is why I'm here. This is fun,'" he said.
Knobel isn't the only student navigating what the college experience looks like nearly two years into the pandemic.
Eliza Peetz graduated from Fall River High School in May 2021. Now, she's a freshman at Lawrence University in Appleton.
She said her freshman year has been different than she was expecting, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.
"Honestly, it might have exceeded my expectations a little bit because we still have had a lot of things that we're able to do in person, especially since my campus is so good at controlling COVID," she said.
However, there have been challenges, too. Peetz said her school had students quarantine in their dorm rooms for a week when they returned from winter break.
Peetz has a roommate, which she said was helpful, but she said loneliness became a much bigger problem than she was anticipating.
"When you're stuck at school in this tiny little cube dorm, the loneliness just kind of builds," she said. "The loneliness in college definitely is kind of a way bigger, deeper experience than it was in high school."
Both Peetz and Knobel said they're optimistic about the rest of the school year and the rest of their college careers. They're both interested in studying abroad, and Peetz wants to be able to volunteer more in the Appleton community.
However, they said the past two years have taught them just how quickly situations can change, so they'll be prepared to keep expecting the unexpected.
"We're relieved for now," Peetz said. "But the future is still up for grabs."