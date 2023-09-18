UW-Madison climbs in latest US News ‘Best Colleges’ rankings

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison ranks is one of the best public and private doctoral institutes in the country, according to a new ranking.
In the 2024 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s "Best Colleges" rankings, UW-Madison came in at No. 35, beating out 400 other institutions. This ranking is up three positions from last year's ranking.
Among public universities, Madison came in 12th.
It's the university's highest overall U.S. News ranking in 15 years, and it's the fifth year in a row that the university has moved up — climbing 14 places since ranking 49th in 2019.
UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin said she's happy UW-Madison is among the best universities, but "rankings are only one thing to consider when choosing a college."
"Each student is unique, and there are many tangible and intangible factors that determine which school is the best fit,” she said.
For the 2024 ranking, a number of criteria were removed as measures of academic quality, such as alumni giving and class size metrics. These were replaced with measures emphasizing student-focused factors, such graduation rates.
Individual metrics on which UW–Madison scored in the top 50 include:
- “Best Colleges for Veterans” (19th overall; 12th among public institutions). U.S. News bases this on a school’s overall “Best Colleges” ranking when comparing only universities that support veterans by being certified under the GI Bill and participating in the Yellow Ribbon Program for out-of-state students.
- Graduation and retention rates (45th). This ranking demonstrates the positive results of UW-Madison’s investment in increasing graduation rates — which reached record levels in 2021 and 2022 with an 89 percent graduating within six years — and reducing the average amount of time it takes students to graduate.
- Academic reputation (30th; 8th among public institutions). UW-Madison’s consistently high standing among its peer institutions is reflected in this ranking, drawn from a nationwide survey of university leaders.
Each year, U.S. News ranks specific undergraduate programs and specialty areas at universities. In the 2024 rankings, UW–Madison was rated among the best undergraduate programs for:
- Engineering (17th overall; 9th among public universities)
- Business (17th overall; 7th among public universities), including 1st overall in real estate, 2nd in insurance/risk management and 9th in marketing
- Computer science (22nd overall; 11th among public universities), including 8th overall in computer systems and 9th in programming languages
- Nursing (16th overall; 10th among public universities)
- Economics (18th overall; 4th among public universities)
- Psychology (11th overall; 5th among public universities)