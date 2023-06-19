'I would love to be back there': Former Badger Lauren Carlini on potential of playing pro volleyball in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lauren Carlini is a name that's all too familiar in Madison, and the former Badger volleyball star has hopes of making a return to the city where she started her career.
"I think it would be a missed opportunity if I was not in Madison," Carlini said. "Of course, I would love to be back there"
The former All-American recently signed with League One Volleyball (LOVB), the new pro league that's making roots in Madison during its inaugural 2024 season.
Carlini was already planning to come back to the United States in 2024 after spending several years playing overseas, but the possibility of playing in the Badger state was a big reason she joined the new league.
"It's my second home," Carlini said. "I just love the Badger fans and Wisconsin fans in general have just always been so supportive over my career, so that would be great."
There's no guarantee Carlini will play in Madison, but she's setting the stage for the future of pro volleyball in the United States.
"One day, I want it to look like European volleyball in terms of, we're not having to go overseas and play, and it shortens our careers, because we're not here at home, being able to start families or be near our friends," Carlini explained. "That draws on us, I think more than people think and know."
With LOVB volleyball still more than a year away, Carlini's focus is on a potential Olympics appearance and growing the game she loves.
"It's going to take a little bit and along the way, we're going to add some cities and find new markets to really tap into, but the possibilities are endless," Carlini said of the new league. "As long as we do it right, we go about it the right way, and I think we have the right people on board. So, it's a good start."