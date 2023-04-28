Madison to become home of new professional volleyball team

MADISON (WKOW) - Volleyball is already known by the masses in Wisconsin's capitol, but thanks to a new team - it's about to get even bigger.
League One Volleyball, or LOVB, announced that Madison will become the home of the first professional volleyball team in the Midwest, strengthening the sport's foothold in the region. LOVB is the first professional full-season volleyball league in the country.
The league's head of pro Rosie Spaulding said when it came to selecting cities for a team, Madison was a clear winner thanks to its collegiate success and interest in the sport.
"It's just an incredible community, you are all testament to that," Spaulding said. "The community is what makes us so special. We really believe in that."
Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway spoke about the team today, saying it will be invaluable for young women in the state.
"This new love professional team in Madison will show young women like yourself, and all of those that are younger than you coming up through the sport, that there is a pathway for women to be professional athletes in this sport and in this country," Rhodes Conway said.
The league will also build a new facility in partnership with Madtown Juniors. It will house Madtown Junior's 39 teams along with the professional volleyball team.
The team will come to Madison in 2024.