"There's just variety for everybody": Mount Horeb Summer Frolic returns for another year

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) - The Mount Horeb Summer Frolic has returned for another year.
The annual festival has plenty of activities for people of all ages, including carnival rides, live music, food and a beer tent.
The community event was founded back in 1969, and is run by nine community service organizations. The festival raises money for those groups and for grants that fund local parks, recreation, and other projects.
Amy Kellesvig, the event's secretary, says proceeds from this year's event are going towards one project in particular.
"Right now, our focus is here at Grundahl Park, trying to get more of a permanent structure for us to use for the annual festival. And that's just kind of our big goal right now," Kellesvig said.
Kellesvig also says everyone can find something to enjoy at this year's festival.
"We just love having the families come," Kellesvig said. "There's just variety for everybody - from playing bingo to ride and all the different variety of rides for all different age groups."
Event attendees can enjoy the Norsk Run, a volleyball tournament, and a fireworks show on Saturday, June 10th. The annual Frolic Parade will begin at noon on Sunday, June 11th.