Family of man injured alleges he was shot five times in the back by law enforcement

MADISON (WKOW) -- The family of the man shot on Madison's east side is speaking out tonight.
Law enforcement has not released the name of the man who was hurt, but family members are identifying him as Quadren Wilson.
Wilson's mother Stacy Morris said that he told her his version of what happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 3.
"[Wilson] was coming to the stoplight, and there was a truck in front of him that started backing up into him," Morris said. "When [Wilson] was gonna try to reverse, but another truck behind him crashed him in. Then [Wilson] said a lot of guys just jumped out and ran up and bust his driver window."
Morris said that Wilson described being pinned in by law enforcement officers and then was ordered to put his hands in the air.
"[Wilson] gently put [his hands] up over the dash and leaned forward. [Law enforcement] just started shooting. Quadren told me, he heard over 20 shots at least, and that he was shot in the back five times," said Morris.
Wilson said he was unarmed according to his mother and his attorney Steve Eisenberg.
Eisenberg said the police haven't helped connect him with his client, Wilson.
"The information I have, because I haven't had a chance to talk with my client, is that there was no gun present. The Constitution pretty much says you're entitled to a lawyer immediately and that's the whole problem here. I haven't been able to get to this guy and I find it preposterous," Eisenberg said.
The Dane County Sheriff's office has confirmed that shots were fired, but relatives of Wilson question why.
"They didn't have to do that," Morris said. "He's wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet."
Eisenberg also questions the necessity of a public arrest.
"Wilson was on a GPS monitor through extended supervision with a probation agent. He was scheduled to see the probation agent Friday morning. Why not just arrest him the next day? It's another black man being shot in a peculiar circumstance," Eisenberg said.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office hasn't said if a weapon was found on Wilson or in his vehicle.
They're asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call their tip line at 608-284-6900.