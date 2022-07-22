MPD: 18-year-old dies in shooting on city's north side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police Department's North District Captain Kelly Donahue says an 18-year-old male has died after a "targeted" incident on the city's north side.
"Today I'm sad and frustrated," Donahue said. "I'm sad that an 18-year-old lost their life to gun violence. I'm frustrated by the ongoing gun violence in our community."
Madison Police Department responded to two streets on the city's north side around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Donahue said police were called to Vera Court for a report of a shooting and Vahlen Street for a suspicious vehicle around the same time.
At Vahlen Street, Donahue said officers found a stolen vehicle with a person with gunshot wounds inside. Despite efforts from first responders, the victim died at the scene. The victim is not being identified at this time; the medical examiner's office will identify the victim after the investigation is complete.
Shell casings were found at both locations.
"We are working to determine the which location the victim was shot at," Donahue said.
Although Donahue couldn't speak on a motive, she said it was a targeted incident. No arrests have been at this time, but police are actively investigating leads, including digital and physical evidence.
Donahue said Vahlen Street at North Sherman Avenue will be closed for "some time" and asks people to avoid the area.