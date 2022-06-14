 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Police warn about splatter guns that look like firearms

  • Updated
Splatter Guns

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Now that kids are out of school and have more free time, police are warning parents about the use of toy guns called splatter guns.

They shoot gel balls.

Police in Grand Chute recently stopped a group of men driving around shooting the gel at their friends' vehicles.

They were released without charges.

Police tell WBAY it can be hard for officers to tell if the guns are toys or real.

"And I can tell you that officers are trained, that if they see that weapon, they assume that it's real until proven otherwise," officer Kevin Warych said. 

Green Bay police urge parents not to buy the toys for their kids.

And if you do, make sure they have bright colors so they can be distinguished from real guns.

