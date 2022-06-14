Police warn about splatter guns that look like firearms

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Now that kids are out of school and have more free time, police are warning parents about the use of toy guns called splatter guns.
They shoot gel balls.
Police in Grand Chute recently stopped a group of men driving around shooting the gel at their friends' vehicles.
They were released without charges.
Police tell WBAY it can be hard for officers to tell if the guns are toys or real.
"And I can tell you that officers are trained, that if they see that weapon, they assume that it's real until proven otherwise," officer Kevin Warych said.
Green Bay police urge parents not to buy the toys for their kids.
And if you do, make sure they have bright colors so they can be distinguished from real guns.