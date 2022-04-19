Evers releases first-ever Clean Energy Plan for Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers unveiled the state's first Clean Energy Plan Tuesday, aiming to build Wisconsin energy independence and lower energy bills for residents.
According to a news release from Evers' office, this plan was drafted alongside the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy. It's part of the agency's stated goal to reach 100% carbon-free power by 2050.
“Folks, the cost of doing nothing is far too high. Whether it’s farmers, manufacturers, or our outdoor recreation industry, Wisconsin’s economy depends on fresh air, clean water, and fruitful land. But it’s more than that—it's part of who we are as a people, from handing down a family farm to teaching the next generation to hunt or fish to showing a loved one a new park or trail," Evers said in the release.
The plan aims to create 40,000 Wisconsin jobs by 2030, provide opportunities for job training and apprenticeship programs and reduce Wisconsin's dependency on out-of-state energy sources. The Center on Wisconsin Strategy's 2019 report showed the Badger State spends more than $14 billion every year due to dependency on external energy sources.
"The strategies in our Clean Energy Plan can help us create good paying jobs that don’t require a college degree and bring talented workers to Wisconsin while saving money, reducing energy costs, and building the sustainable future we want for our state," Evers said.
Evers offered up four main tenets of the plan to improve Wisconsin's energy conditions:
- Accelerate Clean Energy Technology Development: Wisconsin will build on its Focus on Energy Initiatives, fund projects like community solar development and support businesses working to develop sustainable solutions.
- Maximize Energy Efficiency: The state will support financing and other measures to encourage energy efficiency for private residents, schools and businesses. Additionally, Evers aims to curb energy use in agriculture and set efficiency standards.
- Modernize Buildings and Industry: Evers plans to update commercial building codes, focus on using local, low-carbon materials for construction and develop more sustainable heating and cooling infrastructure.
- Innovate Transportation: The Evers administration will work to support the transition to electric vehicles, build out EV charging infrastructure, use available federal funds to supply the new stations and connect communities via alternative transportation.
The plan also has several recommendations for workforce development, as Wisconsin will need a litany of positions filled to implement this plan. Tenets include building clean energy apprenticeship programs in concert with technical colleges to create pathways into the necessary industries, working on re-entry skills training programs for incarcerated people and creating a Clean Energy Workforce Advisory Council with state industry leaders.
You can read the full text of the Clean Energy Plan here.