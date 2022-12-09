1 dead after vehicle fire near McFarland

DUNN, Wis. (WKOW) -- One person died after a vehicle fire in the town of Dunn Friday morning, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Lieutenant Heidi Gardner said deputies and McFarland police officers, fire and EMS crews were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to a vehicle fire on HWY AB at US 51.
Gardner said the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities withheld the identity of the person who died pending notification of the family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.