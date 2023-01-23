600 workers face possible layoffs if 2 Energizer plants go through with 'phased consolidations'

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Hundreds of southern Wisconsin workers could be out of a job by 2025 as two energizer plants in Portage and Fennimore plan to consolidate.
Union officials are outraged as the mayors of both cities brace for the worst if Energizer goes through with what they call a "phased consolidation."
"We're talking about people's livelihood," said Portage's Mayor Mitchel Craig.
Teamster union officials call this move corporate greed, saying Energizer forgot about the "human element."
"We’re talking about people’s lives here," the officials told 27 News. "The money needed to save these jobs, it’s a drop in the bucket for a company like Energizer. Management only seems interested in squeezing every dime out of Wisconsin that they possibly can.”
226 workers would be affected if the Portage Energizer plant closes.
Craig said he's in "close contact" with Gov. Tony Evers and they're all "working very hard every day" to "resolve this issue."
Just under 400 workers would be affected if the Fennimore plant closes.
The city's mayor Ryan Boebel told 27 News that they haven't heard that Energizer has made a final decision and that he hopes the plant stays open.
"The Fennimore Energizer plant has been a strong piece of our community’s history and one of our major employers for the last 53 years," Boebel said.
Both mayors remain optimistic and hope for a quick decision, and Craig said this hope is a necessity.
"We need to if the plan is actually going to close then obviously we need to start working with those employees," Craig said.
After meeting with Teamsters officials, Energizer officials tell 27 News they've provided union representatives with a proposed agreement and they'll continue working with officials on what their employees could expect if the plant does close.
"As we work toward a final resolution, we will continue to focus on our colleagues and the people closest to this issue," the officials' statement reads.
27 news contacted Governor Evers about the possible plant closings. We're awaiting a response from his office.