Badgers Hockey Coach Mike Hastings recaps his first 100 days as head coach

MADISON (WKOW) -- July 8 marks 100 days since Mike Hastings was named the head coach for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey program, and he sat down with WKOW this week to reflect on what his first three months have been like.
"A little bit of a blur," Hastings said. "A lot of things that we needed to get in place are there -- finding a place to live, hiring a staff, retaining some staff, trying to develop some relationships with our athletes. Really we're just trying to put one foot in front of the other and make sure that we're continuing to build a really good foundation that we can lean on later."
Hastings spent 11 years at Minnesota State Mankato as the head men's hockey coach before arriving in Madison. Before that, he spent 14 years in Omaha, Nebraska as a head coach.
"25 of the last 30 years that I've been coaching have been in two different spots," Hastings explained. "One, to put family first. Both my kids ended up graduating in Mankato, so once that happened my wife and I discussed that if things happened as far as opportunities we'd talk about it, and so really that was the first piece. And the second piece then was getting an opportunity to listen to Mac and talk about his vision of what it means to be a Badger, and I thought that really aligned with some things that resonated with my wife, myself, and then knowing what has been done at the University of Wisconsin in the past, and what the expectations are for the future."
Hastings plans to keep things simple when it comes to building the foundation for that future of his program and his players.
"All we're asking you to do is try to get everything you can out of every day," Hastings said. "As long as we deal with our dailies and we crush those, that gives us an opportunity have a really good week, to a really good month, to hopefully provide a really good season. I know it sounds simple. It's hard to do, but those are the expectations we have at the University of Wisconsin and our program."
Hastings has already made the transition from Mankato to Madison with some familiar faces around him, including transfer players and assistant coaches, but he's balanced that with the players already in place at UW.
"You know understanding a little bit that they've gone through a transition as much as myself, our staff, the guys that were here were recruited by the group that was here before us," Hastings said. "So, they were going through some unstable waters when this decision was made. Give them a little bit of insight into what our vision might be on what we want us to be, both on the ice and off the ice. Starting from there and building those relationships so that there can be some trust."
Hastings said in his initial meeting with the media in March that the expectation isn't to come in and immediately compete for a national championship, but it's a goal to build towards. That's something he still believes, but he says he won't be holding back his team's success.
"First and foremost, establishing that foundation and then seeing where we can get to," Hastings said. "It's amazing what can happen with driven, focus, motivated athletes and really good people. I've gone through some incredible journeys with different groups of athletes. They've navigated waters better than I ever thought they could. We need to be there for when it gets a little bit rocky, stormy, so they understand there's more to it than just winning and losing hockey games."