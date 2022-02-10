Digging Deeper: What drove the 'Great Female Resignation' during the pandemic

DEFOREST (WKOW) — Like many working moms, Brooke Buchner had to figure out how to balance her job with other responsibilities like picking up her kids from day care. But she loved her job, so she said the challenges were were it.
When she got pregnant with her third child, she always planned to go back to work. Her daughter Nora was born in November 2020, and Buchner was working again in January 2021.
But then, she and her husband started to take a closer look at their finances.
"I went back for two weeks and kind of looked at our paychecks, and it was not going as we had planned," Buchner said.
Her family was spending $700 each week on child care, and Buchner was concerned the family's budget couldn't sustain that — particularly if her kids got COVID-19 and had to stay home for several days.
"We're out of work for three or four days, but child care doesn't have sick days, Buchner said. "Those childcare workers still have to work, they still have to get paid. So, even though we're not getting paid our hourly wages, we still have to pay the day care."
Buchner said she and her husband tried to find any possible financial solution that didn't involve her staying home to take care of their kids. But it was a math problem that couldn't be solved.
"It made more sense and it was much easier for me to leave work and to stay home with the kids, even though I knew that being at work is something that — it helps me thrive," she said.
Buchner quit her job, and she isn't the only mom who's made a similar decision.
Millions of women leaving workforce
From February to April 2020, women's labor force participation rate dropped more than three percent, to the lowest level since October 1985.
"The intensity of that collapse is truly historic," labor economist Laura Dresser said.
Many of the women who left their jobs are parents. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that 3.5 million mothers of school age children left active work during the first month of the pandemic.
Some of those women have returned to work, but many others have not.
Dresser said one reason the pandemic hit working women so hard is because the industries where women often work — like health care, restaurants and teaching — have seen massive disruptions or layoffs.
"They faced a harder pandemic than people who got to go home and and work from their desk, and that stress has also kind of hit women uniquely because that's where they worked," Dresser said.
The pandemic's emotional toll on women
As the pandemic continues, working women continue to face increased pressure, and it's causing many who haven't yet left their jobs to consider doing so.
A 2021 survey found that half of working women in Wisconsin think about quitting their jobs "constantly, often or sometimes."
The problem isn't just isolated to Wisconsin. A national survey found one in three women in the United States thought about "downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce" in 2021.
"Even women who really like their jobs are just finding this situation to be really unsustainable," said Margaret Kerr, a Human Development and Family Studies assistant professor at UW-Madison.
Kerr's research found both mothers and fathers are experiencing high levels of burnout, depression and anxiety because of the pandemic, but mothers are experiencing higher rates of anxiety and burnout.
She said one reason that's happening is because of the societal standards placed on mothers about what it means to be a good parent and a good mom.
"The pandemic has made it impossible to live up to those expectations," Kerr said.
But Kerr said women aren't just leaving the workforce at historic rates because of the industries where they work and the emotional toll the pandemic is causing. She said gender itself is also playing a role, particularly when families like Buchner's have to decide which parent will quit their job and stay home.
"Because there was a significant wage gap between men and women before this started, women are often the ones that make less money," Kerr said. "So, they will leave the workforce to just maintain life and be able to keep up with what's going on with child care and their kids.
Recovery is happening... slowly
Many of the women who left their jobs when the pandemic first hit have returned to work. Women's overall labor force participation rate has been increasing in fits and spurts since April 2020. However, it's still not back to pre-pandemic levels.
"There's been a slow journey out of the hole," Dresser said.
Buchner said she's hopeful she'll be able to go back to work by the fall, but she says she won't be able to take a job until it financially makes sense.
"I do plan on going back eventually," she said. "It just might not be as soon as I would like."