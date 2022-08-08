'Everyone's in a state of crisis': Wisconsin's caregiver shortage worsens

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Long-term care facilities across Wisconsin are facing a dire worker shortage.
A new workforce report found the rate of open caregiver jobs has increased to 27.8%, more than double the 2016 rate of 12.9%.
At Ingleside Communities in Mount Horeb, Administrator Danielle Sigler said staffing is at an okay level right now. However, that's going to change soon.
"We have a lot of students going back to college," she said. "So starting next week, we'll have a total of 13 full-time caregiver positions opening up."
She said that's about half her staff, and finding replacements hasn't been easy.
Sigler said Ingleside Communities has not had someone who lives in the area apply for a CNA job in months. So, she said she had to write ads in other states to attract workers to move to Mount Horeb.
"We are having to be incredibly creative, but even then, we're still not getting applications," she said.
Data from the workforce report shows it's not surprising Sigler is struggling to hire caregivers.
"We're looking for about 24,000 caregivers to enter the industry," Mike Pochowski, the president of the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association, said. "But if you look at the data provided by the Department of Workforce Development, there's only about 19,600 individuals looking for work as a whole. Even if all those individuals work in our industry, it still doesn't solve the crisis that we're facing."
Pochowski said, while the worker shortage in long-term care isn't new, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated it, and, recently, high inflation has made the problem even worse.
"Everyone's in a state of crisis right now," he said.
Sigler said recent changes at the federal level aren't helping either. During the pandemic, there was a waiver that allowed for temporary and emergency aid programs.
"Through that waiver, we were able to staff like 80%," Sigler said.
However, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ended the waiver earlier this year. Pochowski said that move eliminated a pool of workers who could have worked at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Sigler said she's hopeful federal officials will consider reinstating the program.
"We need to be able to grow our own," she said. "That is the answer, and we can't do that if those waivers are not in place."
Pochowski said industry associations are also advocating for state-level changes that would allow long-term care facilities to boost wages, but he said he doesn't think that's the final solution to the shortage.
"We just need to find ways to provide more workers into the state," he said. "I think that's honestly kind of what it boils down to."