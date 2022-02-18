Four finalists named for new Madison fire chief hire

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Board of Police and Fire Commissioners of the City of Madison (PFC) released the names of the four finalists for the vacant position of Madison fire chief Friday.
According to a news release from the PFC, the board will conduct final interviews on March 8, with plans to name the new fire chief March 18. The final interviews will include a 15-minute recorded presentation from each candidate which will be released for public viewing by March 10.
The PFC will accept public comment on the four candidates at its regular business meeting March 14 at 5:30 p.m. The board will also hold special meetings March 11 and 18, and will not accept public comment there.
The PFC named the following candidates as finalists for the fire chief position:
Scott K. Bavery
Bavery currently serves as an assistant chief in the Madison Fire Department. He is a Madison native, and he's worked in MFD since 1997, serving in roles ranging from paramedic to fire captain. He boasts a bachelor's degree in community health education and a master's in emergency management services.
Tracy L. Burrus
Burrus has worked in firefighting since 1995, where she got her start in the Macomb, Illinois Fire Department. She has lived in Madison since 2001 when she took a job with the MFD, and has served in seven different roles within the department, up to and including assistant chief. She is an Army veteran, and has a bachelor's degree in sociology/psychology from Western Illinois University.
Chris P. Carbon
Carbon is another Madison native, having graduated from Madison West High School as well as UW-Madison with a bachelor of science. He has worked with fire and EMS services since 1992, and he has been with the Madison Fire Department since 1999. He has worked in five different roles within the department, and currently serves as the Division Chief for EMS Training and Logistics.
Theodore D. Higgins
Higgins has worked with the Madison Fire Department for 19 years, currently holding the rank of Lieutenant while also serving as a Principal Officer for the International Association of Fire Fighters. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in business administration, as well as the Malcolm X College paramedicine program in Chicago.
Higgins also leads many community outreach activities through his leadership role in the Firefighters Local 311 Charitable Trust.