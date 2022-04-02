Frontier Communications workers picket; they demand living wage and better healthcare

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Some employees of Frontier Communications are protesting.
Frontier Communications is a telecommunications company that provides TV, internet, wireless and phone services to many rural areas in Wisconsin
Workers at its Sun Prairie location are picketing days before labor contract talks start on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
"We've been struggling with Frontier for years getting a fair contract," said Judy Brasda, a Frontier Communications employee.
Brasda and dozens of her Sun Prairie Frontier Communications coworkers stand in unity.
They say haven't been fairly compensated and ahead of contract negotiations, their demands are basic.
"To make sure that they're getting a pay raise, that they have good health care so that they can take care of their families," said Steven Kotel, President of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 4671.
Workers say they're picketing because their wage isn't enough to live on, especially with the rising cost of living.
"Daycare costs are expensive. They still have to pay for all of that the food. You know, it's not easy," said Brasda.
Workers said they stayed loyal to Frontier Communications during their hard times.
"A lot of our members really held on for several years and tried to get the company through the bankruptcy through the COVID. Six-day mandatory workweeks to try to get this company to stay on track so that when they come out of it, everyone would be better off," said Kotel.
As we're moving past the pandemic, long-time employees like Brasda, who's has been with Frontier Communications for 26 years, said they're in dire straits and now feel abandoned by Frontier.
"We worked through the pandemic, all of our technicians worked out in the fields with no hazard pay, they work out in this kind of weather, it's cold and snowy. We need to make a livable wage to be able to continue to do what we do," said Brasda.
27 News reached out to Frontier Communications several times for a statement, but we have not received a response.