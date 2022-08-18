Healthcare workers honored at Healthcare Heroes event

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - Local healthcare heroes were honored Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville.
Three healthcare professionals received awards for their dedication to serving others. The workers were selected based on three categories: service, dedication and selflessness.
One of the winners, Rock Co. RN and medical manager Beth Schauer, said she was honored to get the recognition.
"I've always wanted to be a nurse," Schauer said. "I've never had a backup plan. This has always been it. So, it validates that this is truly what I was supposed to do with my life and I'm very proud of my work. I'm proud of my team. And I'm proud of who I work for."
The other recipients were inpatient case manager Clare O'Dell and Mercyhealth Director of Palliative and Hospice Care Amanda Johnson.
Congressman Bryan Steil was at the event to present the awards. He said the community is incredibly thankful to these health care professionals.