Hospitality industry on the road to recovery in Dane County; challenges remain

MADISON (WKOW) -- The hospitality industry in Dane County is showing signs of recovery and tourists can't get enough.
"In 2021, we received a little more than $1 billion," said Rob Gard, Director of Communications with Destination Madison.
Gard said visitors are leaving behind big money and all sectors of Dane County's hospitality industry are recovering.
"Retail, restaurants, lodging... increased significantly from where they were, you know, 25% to 35% in those specific factors," Gard said.
Gard says earlier this month the U18 Women's Hockey World Championship generated a little more than $1 million.
Critical to tourism recovery is the Alliant Energy Center -- it's the largest venue in Dane County.
"We can hold five different event types of events on our 164-acre campus," said Kevin Connors, Interim Director of the Alliant Energy Center.
Many events like rodeos and trade shows were canceled during the pandemic as the Alliant Energy Center became a COVID-19 vaccine and testing site. The change caused revenue to drop.
"We were down probably by about 60% to 70%," said Connors.
Now that performances are back on schedule, Emily Gruenwald with the Overture Center says the venue is taking giant leaps toward recovery.
"We've seen a steady increase in the number of people attending performances across the board," said Emily Gruenewald, the Overture Center's Chief Development and Communications Officer.
Workforce shortages remain a challenge.
"We also write down ushers right now," Gruenewald said.
"We are looking for people to fill our vacant positions," Connors said.
These shortages are felt across Dane County's hospitality industry.
"We lost a little over 7,000 jobs during the pandemic. We gained fewer than 1,000 of those back. We need people from all levels really back in that workforce to continue to deliver the quality of service and hospitality that people expect them to come to Madison," said Gard.
Gard also said Dane County is not expected to reach pre-pandemic hospitality numbers until mid-2023.
Overture Center is always looking for enthusiastic, customer service-oriented individuals to become volunteer ushers.