Investigation clears Madison police chief of wrongdoing

MADISON (WKOW) -- An investigation by Madison's Department of Civil Rights found no wrongdoing by Police Chief Shon Barnes after a complaint was filed against him by a former employee.
The final investigative report, released to 27 News as part of an open records request, says the complaint was filed on behalf of a police officer who recently resigned. The complaint alleged during her exit interview, Chief Barnes asked the officer if she would continue working for the Madison Police Department if she found love and if he could assist her. The complaint also alleged Chief Barnes asked the officer about her sexual orientation.
The investigation looked at whether Chief Barnes violated the city's policy against harassment and discrimination and found he did not. The investigation also found Chief Barnes did not ask the officer about her sexual orientation in a way that was meant to be answered.
The City of Madison released a statement apologizing for inadvertently confirming to the media the name of the person who made the complaint. The name of the former officer was redacted in the complaint and investigative report released Monday. 27 News has since taken her name out of a previous story that was published.
Statement from Chief Shon Barnes
Chief Shon Barnes released a statement Monday once the investigative report was released:
"I am pleased the City of Madison’s APM 3-5 investigation has cleared me of wrongdoing. The complaint investigation was not sustained. I have received and reviewed all documents. I accept the apology from the City of Madison for the procedural violations involved in this complaint. This situation was unfortunate to all parties involved.
My role as police chief is inherently professional and personal. My exit interviews are designed to explore the personal well-being of my employees, as well as their future aspirations. In addition, I seek to understand what the agency can learn from their departure. This is consistent in cases of resignation or retirement. There is always something to learn which can help our department grow. I am supportive of all current and former employees which serve the City of Madison proudly. My employees have my trust and respect. They are selfless public servants in every sense of the word.
Madison is my home. I look forward to using every opportunity to learn and grow as a leader in order to help my colleagues and our community thrive."
Statement from Mayor’s Office Chief of Staff Mary Bottari on Investigation into Alleged Comments by Chief Barnes
"The City of Madison is committed to a workplace free of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation. We take violations of workplace policy very seriously, and we work hard to ensure we build trust with City employees and the public.
In December 2021, a complaint was filed regarding an exit interview discussion between Chief Barnes and another officer that included comments regarding the officer’s personal and family life. The complaint did not include allegations of sexual harassment, sexual innuendo, or other sexual comments, and no allegations were sustained.
It is very disappointing that the confidentiality that is critical to creating a safe environment for people to file complaints was breached. Rumors of the allegations made it to the press, and City staff inadvertently confirmed details about the complaint, which was harmful to both parties. For the City’s part in this, we apologize."