"It feels very refreshing": Iowa County honors retirement of sibling officials

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) - Area residents gathered at the Iowa County Law Enforcement Center to honor two officials that will soon be retiring.
Sheriff Steve Michek and Correctional Officer Amy Michek dedicated a combined 59 years of service to Iowa County.
Amy said her decision to retire was spurred by the death of their sister - the third sibling the two had lost.
"When that happened, I said to myself, 'I gotta enjoy my life, it's time to go'," Amy said.
Meanwhile, Steve said his decision was made by the fast-approaching end of his term as sheriff.
"I knew that term would be ending on January 3rd of 2023. And I decided that I would not be running for reelection," Steve said.
The two siblings said they are excited to enjoy the rest of their lives and pass on their duties to the next generation.
"It feels very refreshing," Amy said. "Refreshing to hopefully pass my knowledge down to the next people that are going to take my spot."
Steve added that he thinks they have done a good job of preparing their successors, and said he was confident in their knowledge.
"They'll pick up those tasks," Steve said. "It might take them a little bit longer. That's okay. That's to be expected,"
The two siblings will retire from Iowa County on Jan. 2, 2023.