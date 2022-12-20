 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph Thursday afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard
conditions possible. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills will plummet
rapidly throughout the day on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

"It feels very refreshing": Iowa County honors retirement of sibling officials

  • Updated
  • 0
Retiring siblings

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) - Area residents gathered at the Iowa County Law Enforcement Center to honor two officials that will soon be retiring.

Sheriff Steve Michek and Correctional Officer Amy Michek dedicated a combined 59 years of service to Iowa County.

Amy said her decision to retire was spurred by the death of their sister - the third sibling the two had lost.

"When that happened, I said to myself, 'I gotta enjoy my life, it's time to go'," Amy said.

Meanwhile, Steve said his decision was made by the fast-approaching end of his term as sheriff.

"I knew that term would be ending on January 3rd of 2023. And I decided that I would not be running for reelection," Steve said.

The two siblings said they are excited to enjoy the rest of their lives and pass on their duties to the next generation.

"It feels very refreshing," Amy said. "Refreshing to hopefully pass my knowledge down to the next people that are going to take my spot."

Steve added that he thinks they have done a good job of preparing their successors, and said he was confident in their knowledge.

"They'll pick up those tasks," Steve said. "It might take them a little bit longer. That's okay. That's to be expected,"

The two siblings will retire from Iowa County on Jan. 2, 2023.

