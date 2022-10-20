'It's vital. It could save my dog's life': Fire and EMS partner with Jefferson County Sheriff's to care for K-9s

JOHNSON CREEK (WKOW) -- K-9 deputies play an important role when responding to emergencies. That's why sheriff's deputies in Jefferson County are teaming up with fellow first responders to teach them how to care for their K-9s, in case of an emergency.
"Everybody is an animal lover and fire, EMS, law enforcement, we're no different," Jay Deppe, Assistant Chief of Johnson Creek Fire EMS Division, said.
Johnson Creek Fire and EMS partnered with Jefferson County sheriff's deputies Thursday night to learn how to tend to their K-9s in case of an emergency.
"[The deputy] showed me the first aid kit that they carry for their K-9 partners and as I looked at them, I realized these are almost identical to what we carry on the ambulance for humans," Deppe said.
So, in his mind, it only makes sense to learn from one another. Both departments are dedicated to service the community and partners in law enforcement. To Deppe, the K-9 deputy is no different.
Sheriff's deputy Kyle Vandezande says he wants to spread the work of Operation K9, an organization made up of volunteer veterinarians and veterinary technicians. They visit different first responder agencies and teach them to care for K-9s who have been injured while on duty.
"Our goal tonight is to kind of localize that," Vandezande said. "It's more of a specific. This is how a squad [car] is set up for the agencies and departments that we're going to be working with inside Jefferson County."
The event was inspired by many things, first the work of Operation K-9. But it also evolved to find a way for local first responders to better support one another in the face of staffing shortages.
"It's just an important aspect of training that all fire, EMS, law enforcement are seeing more and more with dwindling resources," Deppe said. "We've learned to work together between agencies to be more effective."
Deputy Vandezande realizes that on the field in a critical situation, a deputy who knows him or how to care for his dog, Ruben, may not always be able to help. So, having more trained first responders to stabilize K-9s could save their life.
"It's vital," Vandezande said. "It could save my dog's life. And that's a big investment for not only our department, our community."
Though Vandezande notes, the purpose of the training is not to know how to cure K-9 deputies in an emergent situation but stabilize them until they can get more permanent care.
"Some of the medications you can use, as well as ways to pack wounds, are the same as they are on humans," Vandezande said. "So, by treating the dog and stabilizing the dog [in that] fashion, we can get them to the professional help that they need."
Johnson Creek Fire and EMS have plans to continue these collaborations well past K-9 deputies.
"What we're hoping for is this leads to additional partnering with other agencies and maybe even additional trainings with the sheriff's department," Deppe said. "This is just the first step and it's a great first step for us to take."