Lake Delton's clerk retires after more than 60 years of service

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- Kay Mackesey walked in to work for the first time as Lake Delton's clerk on May 2, 1962. For the next 60 years, she stayed, growing the office's responsibilities and learning almost everything about her community.
On Dec. 31, 2022, she officially retired -- 22,158 days after she first joined the village's payroll.
"I never had a day where I didn't want to go to work," Mackesey said. "I guess you'd say I was dedicated."
She told 27 News a lot changed in Lake Delton during her tenure. She said she watched the village's budget grow from around $69,000 to nearly $7 million.
"The assessed value was in the mere millions, and now it's over a billion [dollars]," she said. "So, I've seen a lot of exciting things happen in this community, and I've loved every minute of it."
Mackesey said she has served under eight village presidents, including John Webb, the current officeholder.
"When I first came in office, I was intimidated by her because she has such a wealth of knowledge," Webb said. "She has more than the writing in the building, because you just can't store what she has in her head."
Webb said he credits much of the village's economic success to Mackesey and her work.
"She remembers every promise, everything that was said, every concession, so nobody gets away with anything that she doesn't know about," he said. "Kay is one of the largest reasons that this town is as successful as it has been because of her ingenuity with the numbers and financing and just being pro-business."
Mackesey said she decided to step down because of her age, saying that, although she would love to serve for another 60 years, she knows it is time for a change.
"Will I miss it? Of course I will, but I've worked for a great community," she said. "I'm just hoping that my new chapter in life will have a lot of exciting pages to fill."
She said, not that she is retired, she is planning to go on a few vacations and finally get around to cleaning out drawers and cabinets that she has been putting on the back burner for 60 years.