Local hospitals hiring for 1M healthcare job openings nationwide

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) released its 2022 report, and it has some concerning news.
They said an aging workforce combined with a spike in worker departures has created unprecedented vacancy rates in healthcare professions. There are one million vacancies nationwide.
Nationwide, the gap between health care hires and openings doubled from 578,000 in 2019 to over a million by the end of 2021, and gaps between hiring and openings are now widening in many sectors, creating heightened competition for a shrinking workforce, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
A local hospital system and college are looking to reverse this trend.
"With COVID going on and everything. If I don't do it, who else will," Qhivetta Harris said. She's applying to become a certified nursing assistant (CNA) with SSM Health and its president says the hospital needs more than nurses.
"We're really purposely looking at all positions. We have opportunities being a 24/7 365 operation," said Kyle Nondorf, President at SSM Health's St. Mary’s Hospital.
Like many hospital systems statewide, WHA reported that COVID-19 magnified many workforce issues, causing a 30% job vacancy rate in 2021.
"We've obviously seen some of the baby boomer generations retiring a little bit earlier than we anticipated," Nondorf said.
In Wisconsin, nurses make up more than half of the hospital workforce- and the Wisconsin hospital association says nursing vacancies saw a double-digit drop.
"There's just not enough community capacity of health care workers to support all of our needs," Nondorf said.
While the number of registered nurses may be declining, enrollment in nursing programs is picking up.
"Prior to the pandemic, we were receiving, you know, 900-950 applications a year, and last year, we received almost 1,500 applications for our nursing programs," said Kerri Kliminski, Madison College’s Dean of Nursing.
Kerri says a testament to the shortage is how quickly those in Madison college's nursing program are getting hired
"Every one of our students who graduated in May had secured jobs already," Kliminski said.
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, enrollment in entry-level baccalaureate nursing programs increased by 3.3% in 2021 with more 256,000 students now preparing to enter the workforce over the next few years.
"I applied for the CNA position," Harris said.
Because there are not enough people applying for Wisconsin's healthcare jobs, chances are Harris will be working on the frontlines of our next health emergency.