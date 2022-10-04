McFarland staff member resigns following use of racial slur

MCFARLAND (WKOW) — McFarland's school district administrator stated a staff member resigned following accusations she used a racial slur when talking to a student.
In a letter sent to district families, students and staff, District Administrator Aaron Tarnutzer said during a school board meeting Monday night that Anne Nichols resignation was accepted. She served as the associate principal at McFarland High School and as the district equity coordinator.
Previously, the district confirmed the N-word was used in an interaction between a staff member and a student. Nichols, in her resignation statement, said she used the word while asking a "clarifying question." Her full statement reads:
I am sending you this statement to announce that I am formally resigning from my position as Associate Principal and District Equity Coordinator, effective immediately. On September 13, 2022, while addressing a concern that a student had said the "n word" to another student, I asked a clarifying question in which I stated the full word. While I immediately recognized my mistake and apologized, I acknowledge the impact that hearing this word can have. I know there are inaccurate rumors being shared regarding what occurred, and I want to be clear that in my 33 years of education I have never used a racial slur against a student or any other human being.
I am disappointed that this situation has turned into what it has, and I have nothing but compassion in my heart for the students, families, and staff who have been impacted by this situation.
Tarnutzer said students and families have been sharing their experiences with the district, and the district is developing steps to address issues.
"We have learned so much, and we are using this information to develop a plan with specific steps to address these issues while building upon our existing plan," Tarnutzer said in the letter. "We will continue to collaborate with students and staff to ensure that these efforts have the impact they need to have for our students. We will be sharing more information soon."
Tarnutzer said the district will hire an interim associate principal for the remainder of the school year and hire a long term replacement in the spring. Tarnutzer and the district's director of teaching and learning will coordinate the district's equity efforts.