Memorial Union Terrace brings back special chairs for Pride Month

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Union recognized Pride Month on Friday by setting out special chairs at the Memorial Union Terrace.
The chairs are painted in the colors of the Pride flag: purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red.
Shauna Breneman, the Wisconsin Union communications director, told 27 News the chairs are an extension of their work every day to be inclusive.
"We hope that when people see the Pride chairs that they feel welcome, they feel included and they feel seen," Breneman said.
Breneman said the chairs would only be out through Friday evening.
The last time the chairs were out was June of 2019.