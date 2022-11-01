MMSD custodian workers denied pay increase; some need second job to get by

MADISON (WKOW) Custodians helped keep schools clean and sanitized throughout the pandemic. Now, they say the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) has turned its back on them.
This comes after custodians were denied a wage increase in Monday night's school district budget vote.
"I'm here to advocate for a raise, $5 raise," said Tim Bach, a longtime MMSD custodian.
Bach told district members on Monday night at a budget meeting, custodians need more money.
"You can go to Culver's and make $19 an hour," said Christine VanderWegen, a longtime MMSD custodian.
Custodians, like VanderWegen, who've been with the district for decades said they still have to look for extra work just to get by.
"I do some side cleaning, and then, I managed a food pantry," said VanderWegen.
Not only are the district's custodians feeling underpaid, they said they're overworked because of the pandemic.
"Increasingly, we're asking the custodians to do more as a result of the dread disease that we all just lived through," said Bach.
"We are short 60 people," said Rob Larson, President of the AFSCME Wisconsin Local 60 Union.
Larson said the district's custodians are burned out because there aren't enough staff to maintain its buildings.
"Every day we start off 30-plus positions down," said Larson.
In September, more than 700 district support staff received a $5-an-hour pay increase, which cost $8.5 million.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that group represented the lowest paid groups with starting salaries about $2 less than custodians.
Educational Assistant Unit: $16.44 - 25.47
Food Service: $16.44 - $26.29
Supportive Educational Employee: $17.42- $28.21
Security Assistant: $19.17 - $28.62
Play and Learn: $16.44 - $32.75
Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins said the district can only afford to give raises where absolutely needed because it hasn't received more funding from the state.
"We're forced to make decisions in this budget between what's right and what's right, because we have a Joint Finance Committee that gave us 0% and 0% during a historic pandemic."
"MMSD administration and the Board of Education certainly had the opportunity to make the correct decision and they failed to do so," said Larson.
MMSD School Board President Ali Muldrow said the issue of custodian wage increase could be taken up again, as early as next week. That's when the school board will discuss next year's school budget.