Nonprofit dedicated to supporting families in need hosts grand opening for new facility

MADISON (WKOW) - The nonprofit organization "Families Back to the Table" hosted a ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of its newest facility Monday.
The organization is dedicated to supporting parents and other caregivers of vulnerable children. It has received over $700,000 in financial backing from Dane County.
"It's worth if I can reunite one family," State Representative Shelia Stubbs said. "It's worth it if I can take the child out of our adoption agency. It's worth it if I can reduce the racial disparities in this county, and in this state."
The organization's new facility opened on Zeier Road. It will offer a variety of services, including play and work areas for kids and a food pantry.
"This space, it's a multipurpose space," Stubbs said. "Behind you. It's our children's area. So when the families come in, the kids have an area to play, there are computers. So there are computer labs for kids, maybe they need to do homework, but they can come here after school or during the daytime."