Now hiring: City of Madison looks for school crossing guards

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the upcoming school year only getting closer, the City of Madison is already preparing by hiring part-time school crossing guards to keep children safe as they cross the street.
Crossing guards are visual reminders for drivers to slow down and are important parts of school safety.
“This is meaningful work and a wonderful way to contribute and give back to your community,” crossing guard supervisor Alex Stewart said.
The time commitment is 10-15 hours a week, depending on location. Qualified candidates will have a "positive presence and a desire to help the community, and its children, safely walk and bike to school.'
Crossing guards are needed across the city, but the greatest need is on the west side.
The first round of interviews will be mid-August, and hiring will continue until all positions are filled.
If you're interested, you can apply online.