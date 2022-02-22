 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

PHMDC cancels some COVID-19 testing, vaccination clinics due to weather

  • Updated
Moderna Vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) — Due to icy road conditions, Public Health Madison Dane County is canceling some services. 

COVID-19 testing at two locations, Alliant Energy Center and at the South Madison Office, are canceled. 

COVID-19 vaccinations at Alliant Energy Center, the East Washington Office and at mobile clinics are canceled. 

PHMDC asks that community members call ahead before picking up or exchanging supplies at three syringe services program locations: East Washington Office, Downtown Office and the South Park Street Office. 

The list of cancelations may change, click here for more information. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you