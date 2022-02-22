PHMDC cancels some COVID-19 testing, vaccination clinics due to weather

MADISON (WKOW) — Due to icy road conditions, Public Health Madison Dane County is canceling some services.
COVID-19 testing at two locations, Alliant Energy Center and at the South Madison Office, are canceled.
COVID-19 vaccinations at Alliant Energy Center, the East Washington Office and at mobile clinics are canceled.
PHMDC asks that community members call ahead before picking up or exchanging supplies at three syringe services program locations: East Washington Office, Downtown Office and the South Park Street Office.
The list of cancelations may change, click here for more information.