Records show Gableman sought payment through January; WEC responds to 'inaccuracies' in report

MADISON (WKOW) -- Salary invoices show Michael Gableman and seven other contractors sought payment from Wisconsin taxpayers in the month of January despite Gableman's contract with the state Assembly expiring December 31.
27 News obtained the invoices through an open records request. In addition to Gableman seeking his monthly salary of $11,000 in January, seven other contractors were listed on an invoice seeking another $51,180.
It is not clear from the records if or when the Assembly Chief Clerk's office issued checks for Gableman and his staffers; the released records covered the months of December and January.
Communications records in the file include a voicemail from Gableman's administrative assistant/spokesman Zak Niemierowicz on January 31 seeking an update on payment status.
"I was just calling to check if you guys had sent our checks," Niemierowicz said according to a voicemail transcript.
During a presentation Tuesday of his interim report on the 2020 election, Gableman told lawmakers he had about $300,000 remaining in his $676,000 budget.
Both the December and January expense reports list John Irving as a "data analysis contractor." The documents do not make clear what exactly Irving was doing in terms of data analysis.
Irving received slightly less than $6,000 in December; his payment jumped to $10,000 in January. Almost half of Gableman's original budget was earmarked for data analysis.
Andrew Kloster, who previously served in the Trump administration, and Arkansas lawyer Clint Lancaster, who've worked on Gableman's team among the original "investigators," were both slotted at $10,000 in the January invoice.
Kevin Scott was listed as an "outside legal counsel" for the amount of $10,000. Retired Milwaukee police detectives Edward Chaim and Thomas Obregon sought payment of $5,720 and $960, respectively.
Gableman's authority amid the expired contract is a point of dispute in ongoing legal disputes before judges in Dane and Waukesha County. Those cases revolve around whether Gableman can depose city and state election officials in private.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who hired Gableman last summer, has only said his office is "finalizing" a new agreement with Gableman, who indicated Tuesday the scope of his work going forward was also part of the ongoing talks.
WEC responds to 'inaccuracies' in Gableman report
The top recommendation Gableman gave lawmakers is to dismantle the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC).
The commission responded Friday, issuing a report that addresses what it calls 'inaccuracies' in the Gableman report on a variety of subjects, ranging from private grant money the state's largest cities received to its guidance on drop boxes and waiving the special voting deputy requirement for nursing homes.
"[Gableman's report] seems to really fixate on things that have already been looked at in terms of the canvass, in terms of the recount, in terms of court challenges," WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said in an interview. "Many of the things that were involved in this are not new."
Gableman alleged grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, largely funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, amounted to "bribery" because 85 percent of the group's spending in Wisconsin went to the state's five biggest cities, which tend to support Democrats.
Wolfe pointed to a federal court ruling in October 2020 that maintained the private grants were legal. She said clerks would be less compelled to seek such grants if the state provided more funding.
"Wisconsin has the most de-centralized election administration system in the country," Wolfe said. "In each of your cities, towns, and villages, you have a local election administrator. In many of those jurisdictions, they are very underfunded."
Gableman suggested in his report that by disbanding WEC, the funding it receives could be redistributing to municipal and county clerks.
Gableman's report also rehashed concerns about guidance on drop boxes that didn't go through the formal rulemaking process and the decision to waive the requirement special voting deputies visit nursing homes when residents vote.
Wolfe said such decisions were difficult but only came up because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted each of the votes required at least some bipartisan support in order to clear the six-member board and each of the votes happened open meetings.
Looking ahead, Wolfe said she believed election officials statewide should put more of an emphasis on giving voters more insight into how elections are run and how votes are counted.
"We need to do as much as we can to make sure that we're showing people how elections work," Wolfe said. "And I think, as election administrators, we also shouldn't be bullied by attempts to sort of silence us from showing people how elections work."