...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow, heavy at times. Some mix with sleet will be
possible early on. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Winds gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the early
morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation will transition from
rain to snow quickly late this evening, with heavy snow
possible at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Red Cross workers call off planned strike after winning fair contract

  • Updated
  • 0
American Red Cross MGN

MADISON (WKOW) - American Red Cross workers will no longer go on strike after a contract agreement was reached.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) ratified new contracts with the Red Cross Tuesday night, ending 16 months of negotiation attempts. The new three-year agreements include retroactive bonus payments for 2021, retroactive wage increases for 2022 and 2023, and access to more benefits. 

Wisconsin American Red Cross employees had previously planned to strike during the region's largest blood drive unless management reached an agreement with them by December 15th. In a press release, AFSCME committee member Lora Parker said the worker's courage to strike was "critical to reaching this agreement".

The newly ratified contracts take effect immediately and will expire on December 31st, 2024.

