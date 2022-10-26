Secretary of Labor tours training center in DeForest

DEFOREST(WKOW) - State and federal officials got the chance to tour the Laborer's Apprentice and Training Center Wednesday.
The recently expanded center has eight classrooms and four training bays for hands-on learning focused on manufacturing. Laborers practice work on concrete, demolition, asbestos, scaffolding and more.
The goal of the center is to help train people for good-paying union jobs.
"This is a great opportunity for us to continue to lay down a foundation to make sure we continue to add opportunities for young people, so they have chances and pathways into good paying jobs," U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said.
The center is operated by the Wisconsin Laborers District Council of the Labor International Union of North America.