South Central Federation of Labor hosts LaborFest

MADISON (WKOW) - The South Central Federation of Labor hosted its annual LaborFest Monday at the Madison Labor Temple Grounds.
The event offered free musical entertainment to the public. It honored members of the working class and all of the hard work they have done for the community.
"What labor fest is, is a celebration of workers and unions and the contributions that they bring to our communities, which is basically all of us almost, right," President of the South Central Federation of Labor Kevin Gundlach said.
The event also gave nurses at UW Health a chance to speak. These nurses recently declared a strike to force UW Health to recognize their union and give them better working conditions.
"It's critical that we support these nurses because they're not just fighting for themselves at the workplace -- they're fighting for patient safety and patient care," Gundlach said.
Officials collected various items during LaborFest to help homeless students in the Madison areas. These items included gift cards, school supplies, soap and books.