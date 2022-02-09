The Great Female Resignation: Why so many women left their jobs when the COVID-19 pandemic hit

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- When the pandemic hit in 2020, millions of women left the workforce, and women's labor force participation rate dropped to its lowest level since October 1985.
"The intensity of that collapse is truly historic," labor economist Laura Dresser said.
Many of the women who left their jobs were mothers of school-aged children. As schools closed, parents struggled to balance virtual learning, child care and work responsibilities.
For many families, the only solution that made sense was for one parent to quit their job and focus on taking care of the kids.
"Because there was a significant wage gap between men and women before this started, women are often the ones that make less money, and so, they will leave the workforce to just maintain life and be able to keep up with what's going on with childcare and their kids," Margaret Kerr, an assistant professor of Human Development and Family Studies at UW-Madison, said.
Some of those women have now returned to work, but women's overall labor force participation rate is still more than a percent lower than it was before the pandemic.
Thursday on 27 News at 10, Caroline Dade is Digging Deeper into what's driving the great female resignation and how it's affecting families in southern Wisconsin.