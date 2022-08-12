'They only see endless possibilities': Project SEARCH celebrates newest graduates

MADISON (WKOW) -- Six graduates with disabilities started their professional lives Friday afternoon.
Maya, Kaitlyn, Liam, Ariel, Jomar and Augie. The newest graduating class of Project SEARCH, a program created to prepare young adults with disabilities for the work force.
"I believe every person in this world has their own sparkle, their own talent," Jomar Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez has just been offered a position as a Program Support Assistant at UW hospital.
"This job is about helping all these wonderful people."
Some of his daily tasks include organizing files and greeting new employees. Skills he might not have had an opportunity to perfect, without this transition program.
"They can learn the job skills they're going to need in the future and be able to provide for themselves independently," Danielle Williams, the Assistant Deputy Secretary of the Department of Workforce Development said. "For employers, they are now able to hire some really talented workers to join their teams."
The DWD has been with Project SEARCH since 2008.
"But if there's anything else they need to be successful, they've got the support there," Williams said.
"Perpetually, I am amazed with their ability to do hard things," Jason Penticoff, the student's instructor said.
"We've seen huge growth in our students...some of them never working before in any way, shape or form to finding success and in their jobs throughout the hospitals."
Throughout their 11 month program, students did rotations in multiple departments to find the job that was best suited for them. Because of the trust they have in the program, their instructors and the hospital partners, students aren't afraid to take risks.
Rodriguez says the program and his coworkers make him excited for the future, because when they look at him they don't see limits.
"They only see endless possibilities."