Thousands of MMSD junior high students get hands-on career experience with local employers

MADISON (WKOW) Real-world issues like labor shortages and the pandemic are helping to shape our next generation of workforce.
Local businesses across Dane County are trying to get kids interested in their industry, by the time students are in junior high.
The future of Wisconsin's workforce packed into the Alliant Energy Center on Tuesday to participate in FutureQuest 2022, a program that will help students graduate with the skills and abilities to be successful in college.
"There are a lot of careers here," said Alexa a Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) junior high student.
Alexa and more than 4500 7th and 8th grader students from the Madison School District learned a bit more about dozens of professions from law enforcement to digital creation to aviation at FutureQuest 2022.
"What we want to do is start students with a career path, and then get the amount of education needed to be successful in that career plan," said Josh Fassl, Director of the Dane County School Consortium.
"I see myself being a pediatrician. I really like working with kids and helping them get better," said Allie an MMSD junior high student.
Some students like Allie already have an idea of their future profession.
"I don't really know I'm just going with the flow," said MMSD junior high student Kalia.
Many students are like Kaila, uncertain about their career goals, so Futurequest 2022, gives these 7th and 8th graders hands experience now so maybe later they'll think "this is something I didn't know existed and I might want to try that," said Fassl.
One of the most popular exhibits was trucking and with continued labor shortages it's good to get students interested early.
"You learn how to basically work do basic maintenance on semis so brake jobs, transmissions, and differentials," said Tyler Roberts with the Madison Area Technical Collge's Trucking program.
Roberts said giving students this behind-the-wheel exposure is important because not all kids want to go the traditional four-year university route.
"It's a great thing to teach your students, hey, there's more to this world out there than just you know, maybe sitting in your office all day," said Roberts.
"I really liked the UW Health booth," said Allie.
7th grader Allie said she's considering a career in healthcare because of the pandemic and this event gave her tools to pursue that path.
"I think it's really fun to just learn about the body and how it works and how to help people get better," said Allie.
All MMSD students have access to college planning through their Xello account.