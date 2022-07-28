UAW rescinds strike pay increase at annual convention

Members of the United Auto Workers union on Thursday rescinded an increase in strike pay that had been approved earlier in their annual convention.
The Detroit Free Press reported that after some delegates raised concerns about the potential cost of the $500 a week strike pay, it was dropped. But a previous increase in strike pay that union officials made earlier this year remains in place. So striking workers will still receive $400 a week, up from the previous $275.
The Associated Press reports another change that will allow strike pay to begin on the first day of a walkout instead of the eighth was allowed to stand.
Messages seeking further comment were left with UAW representatives.
More than 1,000 CNH Industrial workers who have been on strike at plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, since early May will likely be affected by the changes.