Volunteer EMTs needed at District One to help keep its ambulance in service

MAZOMMANIE (WKOW) -- It could take longer to get medical assistance when some people dial 911 in Dane County because one local emergency response center is short of critical medical staff.
Dane County District One's ability to respond to medical emergencies could be in jeopardy because they need more volunteer EMTs.
"We have less than 30 to serve this entire area 24/7 365," said Rachel Bower, Deputy Chief for Dane County's District One EMS.
Bower said they need to double the number of EMT volunteers to effectively serve their fairly large district.
"It's roughly at 85 square miles we serve Black Earth Mazomanie, Vermont and the Town of Berry," Bower said.
If volunteer numbers remain low, District One's ambulance could be put out of service forcing them to look elsewhere for assistance.
"We have to draw resources from our neighbors from other communities, and take them out of their service area," Bower said.
Also sacrificing life-saving moments.
"It could increase the time for an ambulance to get to you between 5-10 to 15-20 minutes," Bower said.
"It is absolutely critical to have a fast response in especially those situations like stroke, car crashes, heart attacks," said Greer Deneen, District One's EMS Infectious Disease Director.
The pandemic has taken its toll, causing many EMTs to leave this district
"COVID put a lot of pressure on a lot of people," said Deneen.
At the height of the pandemic, many EMTs simply burned out.
"I think that the effect of COVID had people working around the clock," said Deneen.
Deneen also said the economy has forced many to spend their extra time at a second job rather than volunteering
"Instead of working, you know, three shifts a month, for example, as a volunteer, being able to pick up a second job is something that they might feel is necessary for them," said Deneen.
Although these seasoned emergency workers say nothing is more enriching than volunteering as an EMT.
"It is the most rewarding feeling to be in a person's worst time and be that individual who can step in and make a difference for them," Deneen said.
District One does offer a stipend for these volunteer positions:
Pay per 12-hour shift is $20. That switches to $30/shift on holidays and weekends. If a member picks up more than 3 shifts per month, the pay jumps to $50 per shift and $60 for holidays and weekends
Free continuing education classes like CPR and Stop the Bleed are also offered.