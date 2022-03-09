Women in construction encourage younger generation to explore opportunities in the industry

MADISON (WKOW) — Women make up just 10.9% of the U.S. construction workforce, but experts say there is a growing role of women in the industry.
The National Association of Women in Construction says Women in Construction Week is not only about sharing the stories of women in the industry, but to also raise awareness of the opportunities available for them in construction.
“I think people get a little bit intimidated if they feel like it's an industry where maybe it might be hard to fit in, but don't let that hold you back,” said Cindy Hemmenway, the city of Madison Public Works Administrative Assistant, Engineering Division. “Because if you're good at it or not, you can always learn to get good at it.”
Hemmenway has worked with the city for 20 years and says it’s been an honor to serve her community.
“I've been very fortunate to be working in engineering with the people that I work with,” Hemmenway said. “We work well together. Everybody here realizes that we serve the public and that's very important to us.”
You can learn more about Women in Construction Week 2022 here.